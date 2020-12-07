Airport Diaries: Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi arrive in style to Udaipur for Niharika & Chaitanya’s wedding

The mega family has arrived at Udaipur to take part in Niharika's wedding. In the photos, Ram Charan was seen in an all-black outfit, while Chiranjeevi was seen in a casual tee.

It’s a big week for the members of Tollywood film industry. The wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda has been making the headlines ever since Niharika announced the news about her relationship on social media. A wedding invitation of Niharika was also leaked on social media, and it says that they both are set to tie the knot on December 9. Now, photos of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are here, as they arrived in style at Udaipur airport to take part in the wedding.

In the photos, Ram Charan can be seen in a black tee and a custom-made face mask, which has Chiranjeevi’s photo on it, while Upasana was seen in a pastel-colored dress. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was seen in a lavender coloured tee. They all can be seen wearing face masks adapting to the new normal. It is reported that the two-day wedding ceremony will start with an elaborate mehndi ceremony followed by wedding the next day. Niharika’s wedding comes as the most recent one, while several other Tollywood celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithiin got married this year.

Earlier today, Allu Arjun shared photos from a private jet as he and his family flew down to Udaipur to take part in the wedding. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda got engaged in a private yet grand ceremony in September, which was attended by the big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, etc. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. The wedding of the couple was fixed by the family members, after which Niharika introduced him to her followers on Instagram.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

