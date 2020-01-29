Airport Diaries: Ram Charan keeps it cool as he gets clicked at the airport with wife Upasana

Ram Charan was spotted at the airport as he arrived from a business trip with wife Upasana. The RRR star chose to go all-cool and casual at the airport. Check out the photos below.

South star Ram Charan, who turned producer with father Chiranjeevi's film Sye Raa, was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, January 29. The actor was spotted at the airport as he arrived from a business trip with wife Upasana. The RRR star chose to go all-cool and casual at the airport in blue denim, grey t-shirt and a blue jacket accessorised with a blue cap. On the other hand, Upasana was clicked in her comfy travel look. The duo was clicked in their best stylish travel look at the airport. Check out the photos below.

Meanwhile, talking about Ram Charan's upcoming film RRR, it is a fictitious story directed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The upcoming period drama is about the two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time, have completed a major part of the film's shoot. Bollywood actor , who will reportedly play Ram Charan's father in the film has joined the film's shoot in Hyderabad.

RRR also stars Bollywood actress in supporting roles. Meanwhile, the film was expected to release in July this year, however, it has been pushed to October 2020.

Also Read: RRR: Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli share a delightful moment as they begin shooting for the film today; See Pics

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media page and announced, “Guess this one The big movie, being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India, will have a new release date. According to sources, the biggie will now release in October 2020”.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More