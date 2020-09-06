Airport Diaries: Ram Pothineni and Rakul Preet Singh spotted in their casual yet uber cool look

South stars Ram Pothineni and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted at Hyderabad airport today, September 6. Check out their stylish photos below.

Ram Pothineni, who was spotted earlier this week, is back to Hyderabad today. The iSmart Shankar actor was spotted today at Hyderabad airport and was covered head-toe amid COVID-19. One can see in the photos, the actor makes a uber-cool appearance at the airport in a grey hoodie, black denim, sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. She covered his face with a mask and a protective face shield. ROPO walked in swag as she stepped out of the airport. He surely knows how to grab attention even in his casual look.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in Red. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The Tollywood star had recently taken social media by storm after he posted controversial tweets alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s Swarna Palace fire incident.

Check out his airport photos below:

On the other hand, also spotted at the airport was Rakul Preet Singh. The stunner carried a very cool look in boyfriend jeans paired with a white shirt and a pair of white sneakers. The Manmadhudu 2 actress looked fresh and also waved to papz as she arrived at the airport. She carried a very casual yet stylish look and flaunted her mask-on mode at the airport.

Check out photos below:

