Airport Diaries: Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna rock in their easy breezy looks

South beauties Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna were recently spotted at Hyderabad airport in their best stylish looks. Check out photos below.

Airport fashion has grabbed a lot of attention in the last few years. Especially for Bollywood actors, airport visits have become a tough job considering they are constantly under the scrutiny of paparazzi. Well, the same trend is now being observed down South as well. South beauties Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna were recently spotted at Hyderabad airport in their best stylish looks. The stunners were clicked in their best comfy travel looks recently.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in a cool knee-length dress paired with a denim jacket and cap. The Dear Comrade actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at the airport. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna was picked graphical maxi dress as her travel outfit and she looked pretty as always. Both the actresses rocked in their easy-breezy travel looks. Check out the photos below and let us know your thoughts on their airport style in the comment section below.

On the work front, Raashi Khanna will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in their upcoming film, World Famous Lover. The film is all set to release during Valentine's Day, February 14. Besides her, the film also stars Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles. WFL will showcase four different stories.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite actor Nithiin in their upcoming Telugu film, Bheeshma. The film is all set to hit screens on February 21, 2020.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

