Airport Diaries: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it stylish in a grey jacket and chic pair of red sunglasses

Celebrities always set some inspiration for your next travel outing and this time again, Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing all the limelight as she was spotted at Hyderabad airport today evening.
Celebrities always keep their fashion game a notch up even at the airport and treat us with some interesting looks. A lot of celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have grabbed eyeballs over their airport looks. We all know celebrities always set some inspiration for your next travel outing and this time, Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing all the limelight as she was spotted at Hyderabad airport today evening. The Dear Comrade actress was spotted wearing black on black paired with a long grey jacket and chic pair of red sunglasses. She rounded up her look with a pair of shoes, protective face mask and hand gloves. Clearly, wearing a mask has now become a part of our everyday look. 

Rashmika Mandanna has once again managed to turn heads as she arrived to Hyderabad airport. Looks like, finally the actress is all set to kickstart the shooting of her upcoming films again. Rashmika has a lot of films in the kitty but due to lockdown, things changed. After almost 6 months, she is back and seems totally prepped up for the new normal and will start shooting of her upcoming films with new on-sets protocols due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, check out her latest airport look below. 

Let us know what do you think about Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport look, yay or nay? 

Rashmika will be next seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. 

