Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin spotted at Hyderabad airport as they head to Rome for Bheeshma shoot

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming romantic comedy, Bheeshma is one of the much anticipated films that audience is looking forward to. The makers of the film had released the first look on the occasion of Diwali and it managed to generate high curiosity among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, the shooting of Bheeshma is progressing at a brisk pace. After wrapping up the shoot in Vijayawada, Rashmika and Nithiin have headed to Rome. The lead actors of the film were spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as they were heading to Rome for the new schedule of Bheeshma.

One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna sporting a comfy and cool look at the airport while Nithiin is seen in all-casual avatar. Well, Rashmika Mandanna is known for her chirpy mood and she never fails to grab the attention. Despite taking early morning flight, she looks fresh and happy. Well, Rashmika Mandanna is literally going places as she has quite a few interesting films lined up. She will be seen next in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The stunner has also finished a shooting schedule for Pogaru, which co-stars Dhruva Sarja.

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin's recent airport photos:

Coming back to Bheeshma, the film also features Kannada actor Anant Nag. Sharing the experience of working with Anant Nag, Rashmika in an interview to The New Indian Express revealed, "I met him earlier in the schedule and shot with him for three days. This is, in fact, the first time I’m shooting with the actor, and I feel humbled to be working with such a talented actor."