Airport Diaries: Rashmika Mandanna returns to Mumbai for shoot but with someone SPECIAL

Rashmika Mandanna returned to Hyderabad in April due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. After months, the South beauty is back in Mumbai now for the shooting of her upcoming Hindi projects. The stunner was spotted at Mumbai airport last night and she looked pretty as always. The actress was all smiles for the paps but her pet Aura stole all the attention. Rashmika Mandanna is back in Mumbai but this time with someone special and it is her new pet dog.

One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna is holding her furry baby in her arms and we just can't get enough of their cuteness. Meanwhile, introducing her pet Aura to her fans on Instagram, Rashmika shared, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time.. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think.. anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi debut film Mission Majnu opposite has been the talking point of tinsel town. She has also bagged the second Bollywood project Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Reportedly, she will be seen playing the role of Big B's daughter in the film.

Rashmika will soon become a Pan India actress with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar and will release in 2 parts.

