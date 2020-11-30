Airport Diaries: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya get papped as they return from Maldives vacay

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted in their best travel comfy looks at Hyderabad airport as they returned from their Maldives holiday.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as they returned from their Maldives holiday. One can see in the photos, Sam and Chay opted for their best travel comfy looks as they were clicked stepping out of the airport. ChaySam had the best and relaxing time of their life in Maldives. The actress had shared a few photos from their vacay and it is sure to leave you green with envy. Samantha Akkineni also celebrated Naga Chaitanya's 34th birthday there and hosted a surprise dinner for him by the beach.

On returning, Sam will resume the shooting of her chat show, Sam Jam. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has already wrapped up the shoot of his next Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the upcoming film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali will be seen playing supporting roles.

Meanwhile, check out Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's airport photos:

After her last film Oh Baby, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film is written and will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors and has got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

