Airport Diaries: Samantha Akkineni looks flawless; Keerthy Suresh aces no makeup look in her desi outfit

As we all know airports are the popular ground for celebrity spotting as they frequently travel city to city for the shooting of their films and promotions. One of the South Indian actors, who is often spotted at the Hyderabad airport is none other than Samantha Akkineni. The gorgeous actress was spotted early morning today at the airport in her best casual look. One can see in the photos, Sam looking flawless as ever in her no-makeup look. She picked comfy 'All You Need Is Love' grey sweatshirt paired with boyfriend jeans. The actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs as she was making her way to the airport.

On the other hand, also spotted at the airport last night was National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The Mahanati actress, who has a bunch of films in the kitty, was spotted in her no-makeup look yesterday and she totally nailed it. The South beauty was all smiles as she was clicked in a simple yet beautiful desi look. Usually, the actresses choose to go all-glam even at the airport but Keerthy Suresh is one of the few who chooses to go otherwise. Isn't she looking pretty as always? Oh boy, that killer smile!

Check out Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Akkineni's airport look below:

On the professional front, Keerthy's next outing will be Miss India and is being directed by the debut director Narendra Nath. She also has quite a few films in the kitty including Penguin and Bollywood debut film Maidaan.

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, she will be seen next in the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaan, the shooting of the film was wrapped up in November. 96, originally features Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

