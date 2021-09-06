Airport Diaries: Shruti Haasan sports all black look & double mask as she arrives in Mumbai

Shruti Haasan was spotted at Mumbai airport today morning and the stunner has grabbed the attention yet again with her all-black look. Shruti can pull off an all-black look very well and she treated us with another fun and comfy outfit in leggings and a black sweatshirt. She also was seen wearing two masks amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shruti Haasan has been travelling a lot for the shooting of her upcoming projects. She recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of Prabhas co-starrer Salaar. Being helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to.

Being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

Check out Shruti Haasan's latest airport look below:

On the personal front, Shruti Haasan recently posted a stunning photo of herself and shared the lesson she learnt from the past one year. "Throwback to 2020, the year that taught me the most, including how to take my own pictures," Shruti Haasan captioned the photo on Instagram.