Airport Diaries: Tamannaah Bhatia opts for sweatshirt and shorts; Raashi Khanna spotted heading to Chennai

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna were spotted in their best stylish yet comfy airport looks. Check it out.

One of the most popular actresses down South and in Bollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The stunner opted for neon sweatshirt and shorts as her travel look and paired it with sneakers. The actress was in Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming web show and now, she is returning her home in Mumbai. Recently, Tam had made a surprise visit to her parents for a few days and shared an adorable picture with her pet Pebbles. She wrote, "Surprised my family and this little fluff ball today by coming home.. Time to cuddle with my pebbles."

Tamannaah who tested positive for COVID-19 last month has recovered but during her treatment, the actress gained weight. Tam was trolled for the same but she took it positively. Reacting to the trolls, Tamannaah was quoted by IndiaTV news saying, "I was on heavy medication throughout the process which made me look heavy. There are many who called me fat when I posted a picture. It showed me how some can’t see through what the person has gone through and instead, just look for flaws."

Meanwhile, also spotted at Hyderabad was actress Raashi Khanna. The actress was clicked in her casual oversized white shirt and leggings as she was heading to Chennai for a shoot. Keeping her travel look stylish yet comfy, Raashi paired her outfit with angle black boots.

Check out photos below:

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

