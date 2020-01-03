Airport Diaries: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Hyderabad airport

While Vijay Deverakonda was spotted yesterday with his brother as he returned from Dubai, Rashmika Mandanna was papped today at the airport.

South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted at Hyderabad airport. While Vijay was spotted yesterday with his brother as he returned from Dubai, Rashmika Mandanna was papped today at the airport. Vijay along with his brother Anand Deverakonda was holidaying in Dubai during New Year's. The Deverakonda brothers had a gala time together as they enjoyed watersports and more in Dubai. On the other hand, Rashmika arrived from Rome after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film, Bheeshma.

The Geetha Govindam actress never fails to grab our attention with her quirky airport poses. This time again, the stunner looked fresh and super happy as she posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Rashmika went casual as she picked comfy attire for her long on-flight journey. On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has two big films releasing in 2020: Bheeshma with Nithiin and Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit screens on January 11, 2020.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, he will be sharing the screen space with not one but four actresses (Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite) in the upcoming movie World Famous Fighter. The Telugu star will also be seen in another movie titled Fighter with the director by Puri Jagannadh.

