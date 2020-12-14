Airport Diaries: Vijay Sethupathi reaches Hyderabad for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal shoot

Vijay Sethupathi has reached Hyderabad and will join Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni for the shooting of their upcoming film titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Vijay Sethupathi has reached Hyderabad and will join Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni for the shooting of their upcoming film titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. Vijay Sethupathi was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as he reached for the film's shoot, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. One can see in the photos, the Kollywood star opted for a blue shirt and pants paired with chappals. His simplicity and down to earth nature has completely left us amazed. Before making his way inside the car, Vijay also posed for the paps.

The Master actor will be in Hyderabad for a few weeks for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal's shoot. Nayanthara is also in the city but is shooting for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. After wrapping her part of the shoot, the lady superstar will join Sam and Sethupathi for the next project. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal went on floors recently and the makers shared a few photos from the launch ceremony. The production house tweeted, "With all your blessings we commenced the shoot of #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal."

This is for the first time Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screenspace for a rom-com. Vignesh is not only helming the project but has also written the film. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara had earlier worked together in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, have worked together in 2019 film, Super Deluxe.

