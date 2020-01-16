Airport Look: Keerthy Suresh keeps it casual in a white ethnic outfit with tassel details sans makeup

Keerthy Suresh decided to keep it casual in a white ethnic outfit with tassel details. She is one of the actresses who does not believe wearing make up the airport and we totally appreciate her for this.

South beauty and National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as she arrived from Chennai. The young beauty, who will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 168, was clicked in her simple yet pretty airport look. Keerthy decided to keep it casual in a white ethnic outfit with tassel details. She is one of the actresses who does not believe wearing make up the airport and we totally appreciate her for this. The Mahanati actress keeps her set of trends and rule and must say, she looks pretty as always.

Meanwhile, Keerthy is doing great in her professional space. The stunning actress will have her dream come true moment as she will be sharing the screenspace with superstar Rajinikanth. Sharing the happiness about the same, Keerthy a few days back said, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir.”

Thalaivar 168 will also feature two yesteryear heroines Khushbu and Meena opposite superstar. Keerthy Suresh will be reportedly playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the film, however, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Thalaivar 168 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The music of the film will be given by D Imman and its director Siva and Rajinikanth’s first collaboration.

