Airport Spotting: Aditi Rao Hydari jets off to Cannes; Tamannaah Bhatia returns from Bhola Shankar shoot

Aditi Rao Hydari got clicked at the Mumbai airport, on Monday night. The actress jetted off to attend Cannes Film Festival 2023 in France. She opted for a chic airport look with no makeup and looked stunning. This is her second year at Cannes as she made her debut last year.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked simple yet beautiful in a multicolored top paired up with black flared pants for the airport look. She left her tresses open and went for no makeup look. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi and interacted with them before checking in.

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's airport look as she heads for Cannes



The actress made her debut last year at Cannes in a fuchsia and orange gown from the shelves of Mark Bumgarner. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "The moment I've been waiting for #mylifeisamovie."



Tamannaah Bhatia's zero make up look as she returns from Bholaa Shankar shoot

This morning, Tamannaah Bhatia also got clicked at the airport. The actress was papped in Mumbai as she returned after wrapping up the Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar's shoot in Switzerland. The actress shot for an important song in Switzerland with Chiranjeevi and shared several glimpses on social media.

For her airport attire, Tamannaah chose a comfy and warm look in a green co-ord set. The actress carried the look sans makeup and flaunted her naturally glowing skin. She tied her hair into a bun, went for zero makeup, and completed her look with white shoes.



About Bholaa Shankar

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar features Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Jailer, which is releasing on the same date. Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej will be seen in the supporting roles. Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music composer.

