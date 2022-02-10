Airport Spotting: After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi & Siva Koratala head to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chiranjeevi, Siva Koratala head to meet Andhra CM
Chiranjeevi and director Siva Koratala head to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the ticket price issue.

Check out the pictures below:

