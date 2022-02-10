Airport Spotting: After Prabhas, Chiranjeevi & Siva Koratala head to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Advertisement
Chiranjeevi and director Siva Koratala head to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the ticket price issue.
Check out the pictures below:
Also Read: PICS: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli get mobbed at airport as they head to meet Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Advertisement
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!