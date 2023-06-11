Airport Spotting: Allu Arjun exudes swag in his travel look; Meets birthday boy Bunny Vasu

Allu Arjun has rightfully earned a stylish star tag. Well, he has once again proved that no one can outrun him when it comes to fashion. On Sunday, the Pushpa actor was spotted at Mumbai airport exuding swag in his relaxed travel fit. One can see in the photos below, AA gave a warm hug to producer Bunny Vasu as he reached the airport.

Allu Arjun opted for a printed tee teamed with white comfy pants and sliders. He completed his travel look with sunnies. As he was heading towards the exit gate, the actor was seen meeting birthday boy, Bunny Vasu. The two had a small conversation before making their way inside the car.

Allu Arjun at cousin Varun Tej's engagement

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently attended his cousin Varun Tej’s engagement with actress Lavanya Tripathi. He was seen in a simple embroidered kurta by Manish Malhotra while his wife Sneha looked stunning in a blue organza saree.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films

On the professional front, after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, which made Allu Arjun a true blue pan-Indian star, the actor is set to play the celebrated character Pushpa Raj once again in the second instalment of the hit franchise. The project has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial is expected to hit the theatres in Summer 2024. Allu Arjun has also signed a film with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is likely to team up with Trivikram as well.

