Airport Spotting: Amy Jackson returns to India after a long time; Tamannaah Bhatia looks effortlessly stylish

Recently, Amy Jackson and Tamannaah Bhatia were both spotted at the airport. The actresses were radiating warmth as they were photographed. Both kept their looks minimalistic by donning casual attire. It was especially surprising to see Amy Jackson, as it has been a long time since she has come to India, or so everyone thought.

Amy Jackson returns to India after a while

In her interaction with the media, Amy checked in with them on how they were doing. She also clarified that it has not been that long since she has been away from the country. The Madrasapattinam actress shared that just last month she had been to India for shooting purposes. Indeed, it was great to see the actress after such a long time.

Amy’s last release was way back in 2018 with Rajinikanth’s 2.0. After the gigantic success of that film, the actress has, surprisingly, not been a part of any other Indian films. This is especially intriguing as 2.0 was not just the highest-grossing film in Amy’s career but also one of the all-time highest-grossers in Indian cinema till then.

But she is making her comeback this year in a Tamil film, Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae, directed by A L Vijay. The film will also star Arun Vijay.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks effortlessly stylish in a white shirt and denim

Never one to miss a chance to make a style statement, Tamannaah looked exuberant as she was spotted in the airport donning a white shirt and denim. The actress is riding high on the viral success that her song Kaavaalaa from Jailer has become. Kaavaalaa is literally everywhere, and social media does not seem to get enough of that groovy number.

Tamannaah has two highly anticipated films lined up for release this year: Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

