Airport Spotting: Chiranjeevi looks cool in a white shirt as he gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted in Hyderabad airport while he was leaving for a work. Check photos inside.

All eyes were on Chiranjeevi on Saturday as he made an appearance at the Hyderabad airport. He literally proved that it takes Chiranjeevi to look so good even in a casual white shirt and blue denim. He paired the outfit with sunglasses. It goes without saying that the actor would be on cloud nine as his Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has not yet done making records, thanks to his immaculate skills.

Check the photos here:

Chiranjeevi undoubtedly rules the box office whenever his film releases. His recent film Sye Raa was released in five languages. Though the film was welcomed hugely only by the Telugu audience, the Tamil version of the film was telecast in a Tamil TV channel and the sensational TRP is a different news altogether, as it apparently achieved 15.4 TRP, which is not easy for a dubbed film.

Directed by Surender Reddy, 'Sye Raa' also featured Nayanthara, Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amitabh Bachchan among the others. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's next movie is with director Koratala Siva is tentatively titled Chiru 152. Even as this project has surfaced only a while go, there has been quite a few reports that speculated the star’s other upcoming projects. It was being said that he will be teaming up with director Sukumar for an upcoming movie. Other reports claimed that the actor will be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. However, there’s no official word about anything yet.

Check Sye Raa trailer here:

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More