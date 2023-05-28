Airport Spotting: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushing while talking on the phone? Check out photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. One of the most popular actresses in the South Film Industry, Samantha maintains an active presence on social media. The dedicated actress is riding high on her career as she is busy working on exciting projects. She was recently spotted going out with her mom for a dinner date and shared glimpses of it on social media. On Sunday morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at the airport looking stylish in a casual outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at the airport

On Sunday morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at the airport. Wearing a black tank top, and white trousers, the actress looked super cool. She tied her jacket to the waist. She kept her black backpack hanging on one side and held her water bottle while talking on the phone. Samantha kept her hair open and wore spectacles. As she was seen talking on the phone and smiling, we cannot help but wonder, who she is talking to. Also, it is not confirmed where she is heading to, might be on vacation or for work commitments. Recently, she wrapped up the important shooting of her projects and was at home in Hyderabad.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploaded a photo on social media on Sunday morning. She uploaded a selfie and wrote, "Let the month of madness begin."

Work front

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by The Family Man fame Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country.

