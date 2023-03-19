Airport Spotting: Kajal Aggarwal greets paps with son Neil; Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara jet off for a holiday

Kajal Aggarwal and her son Neil were papped at Mumbai airport as they were heading for a family holiday. Kajal's mom and mother-in-law were also seen with her at the airport. One can see in the video below, Kajal sports a striking yet comfy travel look while her son looks cute in a white shirt and blue pants.

Kajal also posed for paparazzi with her son Neil before heading to the terminal gate. Clearly, Neil yet again turned enough heads with his cuteness as he was papped and seated in his stroller. On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal's Tamil film Ghosty, a horror comedy is out in cinemas. The film has Kajal Aggarwal in a dual role with Radhika Sarathkumar in a special appearance. Kajal also has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which is scheduled to release in October this year.

Kajal Aggarwal papped with her son Neil

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara were papped at Hyderabad airport today. One can see, Namrata is sporting a classic look in a white crisp shirt with a sweater top and blue jeans while Sitara looked comfy in her cargo pants and sweatshirt.

Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Namrata Shirodkar said she makes sure her kids Sitara and Gautam stay humble and grounded at all times. "My parents always believed that it is important to stay humble and grounded at all times and I try to instill the same values in my kids. I believe that the real world is ever-changing and they must learn to sustain themselves in all circumstances," replied the mother of two kids- Gautam and Sitara," said Namrata, a former actress, a beauty pageant winner.



