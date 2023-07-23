Airport Spotting: Nithiin and wife jet off to Europe; Shriya Saran and husband get clicked at Mumbai airport

Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, were recently spotted at the airport. Aside from them, another couple who were also spotted at the airport was Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev. Both of these couples were looking their best as they were captured together at the airport.

Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri jet off to Europe

Nithiin was spotted at the airport just before he jetted off to Europe. The actor was accompanied on the trip by his wife, Shalini Kandukuri. Both of them looked their absolute best and seemed to be in a hurry to catch their flight.

On the professional front, Nithiin will next feature in a project with director Venky Kudumula. The actor and director had previously worked together in Bheeshma, which was released in 2020. As per the reports, Sreeleela is the female lead in the film, replacing Rashmika Mandanna.

Coming to his personal life, Nithiin married Shalini in 2020. The happy couple were together for a long time before eventually choosing to get married. Their wedding took place during the lockdown.

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev serve major couple goals

Other than Nithiin and Shalini, another couple was spotted at the airport, and this couple in question was Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev. Both looked happy and were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. They were spotted at the Hyderabad airport looking absolutely lovely together.

Andrei is Russian, and the couple got married in 2018. They have a daughter together named Radha. Radha was born in June 2021, and Shriya chose to keep much of her pregnancy under wraps and did not make any official announcement regarding the same.

Shriya later went on to reveal the reason she kept her pregnancy private. She shared that there is pressure associated with her profession, and there was a worry that she would not be approached for any more work if people got to know about her pregnancy. The actress revealed that by the time she started working again when Radha was 9 months old, she had already lost all her pregnancy weight.

ALSO READ: Birthday special: 5 roles of Suriya that prove he's a risk taker and no one except him could've pulled off