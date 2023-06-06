Airport Spotting: Rashmika Mandanna prioritizes health; Namrata Shirodkar gets clicked with son Gautam

Rashmika Mandanna got clicked at Hyderabad airport, on Tuesday evening. Unlike her usual happy mood, the actress seemed to be in a rush as she didn't make any eye contact or interact with the paparazzi. In fact, the actress covered her face with a mask and big sunglasses.

The Pushpa actress defined simplicity and comfort as the best fashion as she wore maroon trousers, paired up with a white tee. With a bag in her hands and white sneakers, she rounded off her travel look.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's airport video



Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata and son Gautam at airport

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, and her son Gautam were also clicked at the airport this morning. The former actress was busy talking on the phone as she arrived at the airport with her son. She kept her look very basic in flared jeans and a white shirt with matching sneakers. Gautam, who is called a reflection of his superstar dad, looked simple with a backpack as he walked with his mom Namrata.



Mahesh Babu and Namrata's latest photos from Shriya Bhupal's baby shower have taken the internet by fire. Namrata shared several photos from the event and wrote in the caption, “About last night! My first official party with our 11-year-old, and she had an absolute blast, much like her father. Just like the old times… Met all our friends who came out of the woodwork. Just like we did But whatta party!."

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is reprising her role as Srivalli in the second part of Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. She also teamed up with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. The actress also announced the female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas in an upcoming film titled Guntur Kaaram. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hegde is the female lead and Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. S Thaman is a music composer. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi 2024.