Airport Spotting: Samantha aces stripes on stripes look with a messy hairbun; Papped in Mumbai

The airport spottings of their beloved celebs always get the movie buffs excited. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked ultra-cool as she greeted the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The Yashoda actress aced the stripes on stripes look with a messy hair bun. For the feet, the stunner chose transparent platform heels.

On the work front, Samantha surprises her supporters as she shared a picture with the Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh. The two stars joined forces for an advertisement. Posting the photograph on social media, the Majili actress called Ranveer Singh the 'sweetest ever'.

Check out the pictures below:

Samantha catered to the Pan-India audience in the 2021 web series, The Family Man Season 2. After making a foray into the B-town, she is digging deeper into the uncharted territory of Bollywood. The beauty has recently come on board Russo Brothers’ Hindi drama, Citadel. Helmed by the renowned filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the project stars Varun Dhawan as the protagonist.

Meanwhile, she is entering another unexplored domain with the Hollywood venture, Arrangements of love, in which she will work with the BAFTA-winning director, Philip John.

After basking in the love for her role of Khatija in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha has pulled up her stocks for another romantic drama, Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot for the film has been concluded.

She will also play the lead in the new age thriller, Yashoda. The suspense drama has set high expectations among movie buffs ever since its inception. Directed by the filmmaker pair Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the venture is likely to hit the screens on the 12th of August this year.

Samantha further has her hands full with the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. This Gunasekhar's directorial, the movie stars Dev Mohan as king Dushyant and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha as princess Bharata.

Also Read: Suzhal- The Vortex Trailer: Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer comes with a nail-biting mystery