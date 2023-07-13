Airport Spotting: Samantha styles basics with Rs 5 lakh Chanel bag as she returns home after Citadel wrap

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the shooting of Citadel. The actress was back in town and looked amazing in her casual attire. The shoot for the Indian installment of Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is over and Samantha also announced the same on her Instagram. The series will also have Varun Dhawan in it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not interact with the media or pose for the cameras. The actress seemed to be in a hurry and quickly got into her car. Samantha wore a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. She also donned black goggles. Samantha looked effortlessly stylish, like she always does. The actress carried a Chanel bag worth Rs 5 lakh.

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress confirmed earlier today through social media that the Citadel shoot was wrapped up. Along with it, she also confirmed her acting break. The caption that accompanied her post seemed to indicate that she is very confident in the role she has played in Citadel.

Check out the video of Samantha leaving the airport here:

Before she confirmed the news, it was already widely reported that the actress was considering a break from movies to take care of her health. The break has been revealed to be temporary and short. Samantha has always made an impactful return after all her career setbacks. Let's hope that this time as well, this will be the case with her.

Samantha's professional front

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda, Kushi. Starting from the pairing of the two actors to the songs, the film has been heavily discussed. Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, also got into controversy recently as its poster showed Vijay keeping his leg on Samantha. Such a reaction came from the fans for a particular reason. The actress had earlier criticized a film poster that she deemed regressive. This poster was for the film 1: Nenokkadine, which featured Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Keeping controversies aside, Kushi has been gaining a lot of buzz and is touted to be a success.

