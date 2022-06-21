Airport Spotting: Tamannaah Bhatia is a desi beauty in an Anarkali suit; Pooja Hegde slays the off-duty look

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn with her desi look as she was papped at the Mumbai airport. The actress gave out major goals on how to keep it simple yet stylish with an ethnic look and we are stunned. She opted for a blue floral Anarkali suit for the airport look and looked beautiful. With silver jhumkas, she made a statement with her desi look.

Tamannaah Bhatia completely the look with pink eye makeup and lipstick and also tied her hair into a sleek ponytail. She also carried a book in hand and posed for paps with her bright smile.

Meanwhile, will also play the lead in Nagashekar’s romantic flick, Gurthunda Seethakalam. Satyadev has been paired opposite the actress in the film. The movie is the remake of the 2020 Kannada romantic drama, Love Mocktail. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

Pooja Hegde was also spotted at the Mumbai airport today. The actress looked quite chic as she was seen dressed in white bootcut jeans paired up with a beige spaghetti top. Pooja left her tresses open with soft curls and kept her make-up minimal. Keeping up with comfort, she works in white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for her next with Puri Jagannadh's pan-India drama, Jana Gana Mana, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will also share the screen with superstar Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial SSMB28.

Pooja Hedge has an interesting lineup for 2022. She is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in Hyderabad. Apart from this, she also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

