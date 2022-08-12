Airport Style: Vijay Deverakonda looks friggin' desirable in white print shirt; Returns from Liger promotions

Vijay Deverakonda is sporting another refreshingly comfortable look in all-white.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Aug 12, 2022 12:12 PM IST  |  4.4K
Vijay Deverakonda airport look Liger Promotions
An outsider to the film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the top-ranking stars. The Arjun Reddy star is currently the talk of the town for his upcoming film, Liger. He is equally grabbing attention for his sartorial choices, both on and off-screen. This morning, Vijay was papped at Mumbai airport as he returned from Pune with co-star Ananya Panday. 

One can see, Vijay Deverakonda is sporting another refreshingly comfortable look in all-white. The actor opted for a printed white shirt featuring a burst of colours and patterns, which he teamed with white formal ankle-length pants. However, VD didn't ditch his grey pair of slippers. Nevertheless, of late, his every look is a refreshing treat to the eyes. 

Check out VD's latest airport look:

vijay_deverakonda_liger_promotions_airport_1.jpg

vijay_deverakonda_liger_promotions_airport_2.jpg

vijay_deverakonda_liger_promotions_airport_3.jpg

vijay_deverakonda_liger_promotions_airport_5.jpg

vijay_deverakonda_liger_promotions_airport_4.jpg

