Airport Diaries: Nabha Natesh spotted with injured hand; Sudheer Babu keeps it casual as he gets papped today

South actress Nabha Natesh was spotted at Hyderabad airport today and she had her hand in a sling. However, the exact cause of the injury to her arm is not unknown. One can see, Nabha Natesh is stepping out of the airport in her casual yet comfy travel outfit. The stunner opted for blue tracks and white top with a pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, her latest film Solo Brathuke So Better, co-starring Sai Dharam Tej in the male lead role, has opened to a positive start by the audience and critics alike. The film is also performing well at the box office.

Meanwhile, the actress recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film titled, Alludu Adhurs. Directed by Santhosh Srinivas, the film also features Prakash Raj, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Sonu Sood, and Anu Emmanuel in important roles. She will also be seen stepping into Radhika Apte's shoes for the Telugu remake of Andhadhun while Tamannaah Bhatia will play the role of from the original. Nithiin will essay Ayushmann Khurrana's role and the remake will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Also spotted at the airport was actor Sudheer Babu. The actor was spotted in his casual look as he was exiting from the airport. On the work front, Sudheer Babu will be seen in his upcoming film titled Sri Devi Soda Centre. The film is directed by Karuna Kumar.

