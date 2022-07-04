Aishwarya Arjun all set to enter Tollywood; To be directed by dad Arjun Sarja; Deets Inside

Actress Aishwarya Arjun has signed her first Telugu film, which will be directed by her father and actor, Arjun Sarja. The project will be produced under the banner of Sree Raam Films. The father and daughter duo recently met K Vishwanath and Krishna, and sought their blessings at the beginning of this new journey. Vishwak Sen has also been roped in as the protagonist for this yet-to-be-titled flick.

Sharing the exciting news, the makers tweeted, "As @aishwaryaarjun is debuting in Telugu Cinema with @srfioffl's Production No.15...She and Action King @akarjunofficial both got the blessings from Legends of TFI, 'Kalatapaswi' #KVishwanath garu & 'Super Star' #Krishna garu." Ravi Basrur will render the tunes for the venture.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan launched the movie, a couple of days back. Going by the sneak peeks that surfaced on social media, the Vakeel Saab star gave the mahurat clap as Vishwak Sen and Aishwarya Arjun faced the camera. The film will also have Jagapathi Babu in a crucial role.

Talking about her Telugu debut with The Times of India, Aishwarya Arjun was quoted saying, “It’s a role that I have never done before in my career. The title is yet to be revealed, a lot of work is going on and I cannot reveal anything about my character at this stage. The movie is based on a road trip. I can understand and speak Telugu, I am working on fluency so that it is easy for me to get into the skin of the character. The shoot is likely to begin by August-end.”

In the meantime, further details about the cast and crew are not available at the moment.

