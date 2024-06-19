Aishwarya Arjun gives a peek into 'best evening' with Umapathy Ramaiah; see UNSEEN pics from sangeet night

Arjun Sarja’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Arjun exchanged wedding vows with her long-time beau Umapathy Ramaiah on June 10. The heartwarming pictures from the couple’s most important day went viral in no time. Similarly, the new bride also posted some unseen pics from her fun sangeet night that scream nothing less than an evening full of love and happiness.

Aishwarya Arjun shares pictures from her fun sangeet night



Aishwarya took to her Instagram account and shared some gorgeous pictures from her sangeet ceremony on Tuesday (June 18). Sharing the pictures, the stunner wrote, “To the best evening of our lives.”

Needless to say, the pictures are stunning. right?

While the actress opted for a beige-hued shimmery pant saree and paired it with a matching blouse, Umapathy complemented her in a baby pink pantsuit. The couple looked nothing less than a match made in heaven.

And what is a sangeet without dance? In one of the photos shared by the new bride, the adorable couple are seen grooving to music on their special night.

For the unversed, the power couple met on the reality show and clicked instantly, Survivor, which interestingly was hosted by Aishwarya’s father and actor Arjun Sarja. So, it's fair to say that daddy dearest played the cupid in their love story.

Eventually, the star couple got engaged on October 28, 2023. Social media was flooded with dreamy pictures from their engagement.

Aishwarya and Umapathy on the work front

Both Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah are popular faces in the Tamil industry. Aishwarya Arjun made her debut back in 2013 with the Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai, directed by Boopathy Pandian. The film also featured Vishal in the lead role.

Further, the diva was also seen in the Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Prema Baraha/Sollidava, which was helmed by her father, Arjun Sarja, and featured Chandan Kumar in the lead.

As for Umapathy Ramaiah, he debuted in 2017 with the film Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay, helmed by Inbasekhar, and was last seen in the 2021 film Thanne Vandi.

As Aishwarya and Umapathy embark on a new journey together, Pinkvilla wishes them all the very best and a happy married life!

