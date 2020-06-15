  1. Home
Aishwarya Arjun remembers brother Chiranjeevi Sarja as she shares their childhood memories

Aishwarya Sarja, daughter of Arjun Sarja, took to social media and shared a few childhood memories with Chiranjeevi Sarja. Check it out.
Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden death last week came as a huge shock to the actor’s family, his friends and fans. The entire South Indian film industry was in a shock and could not believe the actor is no more. Chiranjeevi complained of breathlessness and severe pain in the chest after which he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. He died of heart attack. Recently, later actor's close friend and actor Prajwal Devaraj shared a heartbreaking WhatsApp conversation about their plan to meet, travel and enjoy every bit of life. 

Now, Aishwarya Sarja, daughter of Arjun Sarja, took to social media and shared a few childhood memories. Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a few childhood moments along with a heart emoticon in the caption. One can see in the photos, Chiranjeevi Sarja looking happy around his family. In one of the childhood pictures, Aishwarya Arjun is seen posing alongside Chiranjeevi Sarja and her sister, Anjana. 

Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife Meghna Raj. The couple tied the knot in the year 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. Meghana is pregnant and in the second trimester. 

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Sarja's heartbreaking WhatsApp chat with actor friend Prajwal Devaraj reveals his unfulfilled wish 

Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Suraj had also reposted a photo along with a heartbreaking message on Instagram. He wrote, "Still can't digest the fact that he is left us and this being the last post. Will miss you a lot brother. Just no words to explain."

