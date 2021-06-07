Aishwarya Arjun shares childhood video with late Chiranjeevi Sarja; Says he will be in their hearts forever
On the death anniversary of Chiranjeevi Sarja, fans and his relatives have been sharing photos and videos of the actor while paying their tributes. His wife Meghana Raj Sarja has been sharing throwback photos with him for the past couple of days. While we are still looking at the already shared photos, here comes another one. Chiranjeevi’s niece and actress Aishwarya Arjun has shared a video, where a young Chiranjeevi can be seen playing around with little Aishwarya.
Sharing them, he wrote, “It has been a year, but I will miss you for a lifetime Chiru magane... I hope that constant happy smile never wipes off wherever you are.” Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 7 last year. After his demise, his wife Meghana has been actively sharing updates about their son. Calling him ‘Simba’, she has often expressed how proud his dad would have been had he been alive.