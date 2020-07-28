  1. Home
Aishwarya Arjun tests negative for COVID 19 after being under home quarantine for a week

South actress Aishwarya Arjun has tested Covid-19 negative after over a week of being under home quarantine. The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Tuesday to share the news with her fans.
15264 reads Mumbai
"To all, you well-wishers. I would like to tell you all that I have now tested negative for COVID-19 by the grace of God. Thank you so much for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. This pandemic is not over yet, so please take care of everyone, and stay healthy. Lots of love," Aishwarya wrote on Instagram stories.

Last Monday, the actress had informed on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that she would quarantine herself.

Aishwarya is the daughter of renowned Tamil actor-filmmaker Arjun Sarja, fondly referred to as "Action King" by fans.

