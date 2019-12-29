Aishwarya Lekshmi says criticism on social media affects her confidence; Read details

The actress who featured in films like Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Mayaanadhi and Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, mentions how she feels lonely when she travels alone.

The south siren Aishwarya Lekshmi who will star alongside megastar Dhanush in D40 said in a candid interview with The Times of India that, criticism on social media affects her confidence. The south diva adds that actors too are human beings, who can go through mood swings and bad days. The actress who featured in films like Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Mayaanadhi and Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, mentions how she feels lonely when she travels alone. The stunning actress reveals that when she is shooting for film, she stays in hotels and feels low at times.

Aishwarya Lekshmi candidly admits that she called Nerkonda Paarvai actress Shraddha Sreenath and Nimisha Sajayan to ask if other actors also feel the same when they are travelling to new locations for shoot to feel lonely. The beautiful actress says that she also takes medication when she experiences menstrual cramps, as he she has to do work. The southern beauty, does not fail to mention that she feels criticism about her that comes on social media affects her confidence as an actress. The gorgeous diva says that even as the social media users are being straight forward and honest about their views, it does affect her confidence levels.

The actress will feature in D40 which is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The stunning actress had previously shared a selfie with the lead actor Dhanush from United Kingdom, where the film was being shot. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the film with Aishwarya Lekshmi and Dhanush in the lead.

(ALSO READ: Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming D40 title to be REVEALED in 2020)

Read More