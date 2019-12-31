Aishwarya Lekshmi shares a mesmerizing picture; says she is proud of being ambitious; Check it out

The fans were mesmerized after Aishwarya Lekshmi posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram.

The south siren Aishwarya Lekshmi shared a rather mesmerizing picture of herself. The picture sees the gorgeous diva in a red top and blue coloured denims. The south actress will be seen in the upcoming film with Dhanush in the lead. The film is tentatively titled D40. The film is written and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The lead pair of the film, south megastar Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen in challenging roles. As per the latest media reports, the film will get its official title in 2020. The makers of the film D40 will mostly release the detail of the film in the coming days.

The stunning actress also shared a picture with the Pattas actor Dhanush while they were shooting for the film D40 in the United Kingdom. The film is backed by Y Not Studious. The talented actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is known for her films like Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Mayaanadhi and Varathan. The southern actress made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film called 'Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.' The stunning, Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote in her latest Instagram post that she is proud to be ambitious. The actress further wrote that she also invested a lot of efforts in herself. Aishwarya Lekshmi does not fail to mention that she has dropped her inhibitions and has learned to accept her flaws.

The actress says she is ready to take on the challenges that the new year has in store for her. The fans were left mesmerized after she posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram account.

