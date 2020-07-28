  1. Home
Aishwarya R Dhanush shares a glimpse of her husband’s birthday bash; See photo

In the photo shared by Aishwarya R Dhanush, the Asuran actor was seen in rearview, as balloons and decorations were seen in the background.
Aishwarya R Dhanush took to her Instagram space and shared a photo from the birthday celebration of her husband and Kollywood star Dhanush. As the actor turns 37 today, fans, followers and his friends from the industry have been sending him wishes on social media. As wishes kept pouring in, Dhanush again started trending. His photos and his fans’ tributes were seen across all social media platforms. Also, makers of his next films shared updates.

In the photo shared by Aishwarya R Dhanush, the Asuran actor was seen in rearview, as balloons and decorations were seen in the background. As fans of Dhanush are already going gaga over all the updates shared by filmmakers, this post has come up as an extra treat to his fans. Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot on November 18, 2004, in a grand ceremony. They both have two sons named Yatra and Linga.

Also Read: Dhanush’s Karnan: Makers of the Mari Selvaraj directorial unveil title look poster

Check out Aishwarya's Instagram post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has three movies in his kitty. His film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thandhiram was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Produced by Y Not Studios, the first single was released by the makers today. His film in Mari Selvaraj directorial titled Karnan, had its title poster released today. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film’s glimpse will be released this evening. He also has in his kitty, the yet to be titled film by Karthik Naren. A couple of days back, rumours surfaced stating that he will be joining hands with Vetri Maaran yet again. An official update regarding this has not been made yet.

