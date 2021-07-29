Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all smiles with 'Ponniyin Selvan' co star Master Raaghavan; SEE BTS photos

starrer Ponniyin Selvan has now become one of the most-anticipated south movies. The shooting of the film has already begun and the recent social media post of Master Raaghavan is a testimony to it. For the unversed, he will be seen essaying a significant role in the film and now Raaghavan has shared a slew of stunning behind-the-scenes selfies from the sets of the film.

In the pictures, Raaghavan stands tall alongside superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the camera captures them. The duo can be seen sharing an infectious smile, while striking poses from vivid angles. One selfie is clicked by the star-kid, another was captured by Aishwarya herself. While sharing the pictures, Master Raaghavan said, “With @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb mam at the break of #ponniyinselvan shoot and that was a great experience acting with her. #ps1”.

Take a look:

Apart from her, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

