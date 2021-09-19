Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announces completion of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan; Set for summer 2022 release

Updated on Sep 20, 2021 04:45 AM IST  |  113.7K
   
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announces completion of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan; Set for summer 2022 release.
Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has officially completed shooting for Mani Ratnam's epic drama Ponniyin Selvan. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday morning to announce the film's wrap and shared a brand new poster. While we are yet to see her first look from the film, the new poster has already left fans excited. 

Titled Ponniyin Selvan-1, the new poster states that the first part of the period drama will be releasing in summer 2022. Sharing the poster, Aishwarya dropped a string of heart emojis. The poster also had 'Filming Complete' written on it. Check out Aishwarya's official announcement of Ponniyin Selvan: 

A source had earlier revealed to ETimes, "The final schedule of the film was taking place earlier this week in Pollachi, where scenes featuring Karthi riding on a horse were picturised. On Thursday, the actor had announced that he had wrapped up shooting for his portions in the film. After filming a few patchwork scenes on Friday, Mani Ratnam and his team have completed the shoot of the entire film, which stars over two dozen popular actors in the industry." 

The principal cast itself is a massive one and includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jayachithra, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakamanu, Vijay Yesudas, Lal, Nasser, Kishore, Nihalgal Ravi, Riyaz Khan, Mohan Raman, Arjun Chidambaram, Babu Antony, Vinodhini, Balaji Sakthivel and Parthiban.

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see how this magic unfolds! 

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty shares a note on 'new endings' amid Raj Kundra's case: Can make the future what I want it to be

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : Queen
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Her right eyebrow is always botched up
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : She has already started to steal credit for the movie. Wait till she makes everything about herself like she does to every movie
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Which movie did she say was about her? She has always done pretty much central characters. And in today's say and age where everyone promotes themselves,why shouldn't she? What is wrong?
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Granny Ash how much makeup did you use for one scene?
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : A lot less than you for sure. How can you shame a woman like this? So jealous?
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Granny did an extended cameo
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Imagine! She gets great directors to want to work with her. No one is stupid to invest in her unless she has what it takes. Granny? Really? What are you? Sweet sixteen? No one offering you a part of an extra even? Soon sad.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All