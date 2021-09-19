Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announces completion of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan; Set for summer 2022 release.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has officially completed shooting for Mani Ratnam's epic drama Ponniyin Selvan. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday morning to announce the film's wrap and shared a brand new poster. While we are yet to see her first look from the film, the new poster has already left fans excited.

Titled Ponniyin Selvan-1, the new poster states that the first part of the period drama will be releasing in summer 2022. Sharing the poster, Aishwarya dropped a string of heart emojis. The poster also had 'Filming Complete' written on it. Check out Aishwarya's official announcement of Ponniyin Selvan:

A source had earlier revealed to ETimes, "The final schedule of the film was taking place earlier this week in Pollachi, where scenes featuring Karthi riding on a horse were picturised. On Thursday, the actor had announced that he had wrapped up shooting for his portions in the film. After filming a few patchwork scenes on Friday, Mani Ratnam and his team have completed the shoot of the entire film, which stars over two dozen popular actors in the industry."

The principal cast itself is a massive one and includes , Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jayachithra, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakamanu, Vijay Yesudas, Lal, Nasser, Kishore, Nihalgal Ravi, Riyaz Khan, Mohan Raman, Arjun Chidambaram, Babu Antony, Vinodhini, Balaji Sakthivel and Parthiban.

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see how this magic unfolds!

