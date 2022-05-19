Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up on Ponniyin Selvan: Blessed to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s dream project

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an actress who has a knack for making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The blue-eyed beauty is currently making the headlines for her stunning appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and her panache was unmissable. Besides, Aishwarya has also been grabbing attention as she will be back on the big screen after over four years with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The makers had unveiled her look from the movie early this year and it got the fans excited about the project.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Ponniyin Selvan

And now, in her conversation with Film Companion, Aishwarya opened up about Ponniyin Selvan and called it as Mani Ratnam’s dream project. The actress said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning”. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on working with Mani Ratnam

Furthermore, Aishwarya also shared her experience of collaborating with her guru Mani Ratnam and said that it is always special for her. “In the beginning, it was an absolute blessing for the student in me who was just right into cinema and getting to work with Mani Ratnam, I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity for someone who was beginning in film. Thereafter, I’m blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone like a director and a talent like Mani Ratnam over the years on so many more projects and memorable films and great learning experiences for me as a growing artist. And I keep saying growing because you continue to even now, even tomorrow with every experience. So, I am blessed that I’ve got the chance to work with Mani so many times,” the Bachchan bahu was quoted saying.

Also starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu, Ponniyin Selvan is slated to release on September 30 this year.

