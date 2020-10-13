Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to reprise Tabu’s role in Tamil remake of Andhadhun?

It was reported earlier that the film's Tamil version will have Kollywood's veteran actor Karthik and Yogi Babu in key roles.

By now, we all know that the blockbuster Hindi movie Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Tamil with actor Prashanth in the lead role. While several reports are coming up about the film’s cast and crew, a new report has now come up stating that Bollywood star will be reprising ’s role in the film. If this report turns out to be true, this will be the second reunion of the actors, as they both have already shared the screen space in Shankar directorial Jeans.

It was reported a couple of months back that senior actor Karthik and Yogi Babu will be seen playing key roles in the film’s Tamil remake. Apparently, the pre-production is going on in full swing. Reports suggest that director JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will be directing the film. The film is being bankrolled by actor Prashanth’s father under his home banner Thiagarajan. Initially, Mohan Raja was roped in as the director. However, since he was busy with other work, Fredrick was brought on board to helm the film.

Apparently, the makers are all set to announce the film officially with complete list of cast and crew. According to The Times Of India, a few key portions of the plot are altered so that the film will go well with the Kollywood audience. However, the film’s original structure will remain the same. “The movie is being remade in various south Indian languages. So, the team wants to cast the right people for the roles. Prashanth has lost oodles of weight and will be sporting a new look for the film," The English daily quoted a source as saying.

