Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALS daughter Aaradhya’s most cherished memory on Ponniyin Selvan I sets

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I. It is one of the most anticipated films in recent times and is all set to release in theatres on the 30th of September. Ahead of the big day, the star-studded cast and the director have been busy promoting the period drama. Speaking of which, at a press conference in Mumbai tonight, Aishwarya spilled the beans on her daughter Aaradhya’s experience on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan I. She also revealed a cherished memory of hers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recalls daughter Aaradhya’s experience on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan I

Talking about Aaradhya’s reaction to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Aishwarya said that her daughter was mesmerized when she got the opportunity to visit the sets. She further added that Aaradhya has already imbibed the admiration Aish has for Ratnam. “She respects him and she is in awe of him. And his affection is so sweet. And what excited her the most was when one day she came on set and he gave her the opportunity to say action. She couldn't get over it. She’s like ‘Sir gave me the opportunity to say that!’ And we were like none of has got the opportunity either so that is the most cherished memory and really precious. She already values it and I think with growing years more so, it will be a much-cherished memory,” said the actress. Take a look: