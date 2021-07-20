Aishwarya Rai officially announces part one of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’; Says ‘The Golden Era comes to Life’
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday, July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. Taking to her Instagram space, the diva also confirmed that the epic fantasy drama will be released in two parts. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”.
The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Bankrolled under the banner of Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the background music of the film is scored by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.
Take a look at the announcement poster here:
Ponniyin Selvan will mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry almost after four years. The actor last featured in Atul Manjrekar’s directorial Fanney Khan. Talking about Mani Ratnam, apart from Ponniyin Selvan, the ace director is also gearing up for the release of his Tamil anthology flick Navarasa. Touted to be based on nine emotions of human beings, the movie will release on the OTT giant Netflix next month.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
The Queen is coming to reascend her throne Haters stay pressed
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Waiting Queen.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Best of luck mam. Stay safe in Pondicherry and finish the rest 25% of the shoot.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Can’t wait Aishwarya in double roles. Thank you Maniratnam. From giving her break in movies to give her well written roles again and again you are the best Mentor one actor can get.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Huge fan mam your and Mani sir’s combo is lit.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Her last hit was in 2008. All her comeback movies have been epic flops.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Ash is old now. She is almost 50. Nothing against old heroines but Aish is not beautiful anymore, she has fat rolls falling from every part of her old body and she is a terrible actress. Kajol, Rani, Tabu are great actresses that's why they're still delivering solo movies.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Even at her 80s ,she will be most beautiful in any batch Beautiful is always beautiful and she is much more than that
Anonymous 10 hours ago
She's not in the movie.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
She is.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
She has been talking about it since 2017. For how long is she going to drag this lie? Mani Ratnam will soon say she is lying as usual.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
This woman can’t act, why didn’t they cast Nayanthara or even Anushka or even Priyanka, as much as I appreciate Kangana’s talent she will fight every one involved with the movie on social media if she was cast.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai can’t wait! Will be epic! Huge fan!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Her last hit was in 2008. All her comeback movies have been epic flops.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Hope her acting is better than in Karan’s movie