Aishwarya Rai officially announces part one of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’; Says ‘The Golden Era comes to Life’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday, July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. Taking to her Instagram space, the diva also confirmed that the epic fantasy drama will be released in two parts. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”.

The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Bankrolled under the banner of Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the background music of the film is scored by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan will mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry almost after four years. The actor last featured in Atul Manjrekar’s directorial Fanney Khan. Talking about Mani Ratnam, apart from Ponniyin Selvan, the ace director is also gearing up for the release of his Tamil anthology flick Navarasa. Touted to be based on nine emotions of human beings, the movie will release on the OTT giant Netflix next month.

