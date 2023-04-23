Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya, Trisha, Vikram, and Karthi arrive for Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions at Hyderabad

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been gearing up for release for a long time now. The epic fantasy adventure film is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of all time, with the giant success of the first instalment that was a top grosser from last year. With just five days to go, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in all the right ways. The promotional tour of Ponniyin Selvan 2 began in Coimbatore and the team has been slowly getting different parts of the country hyped up about the film’s release. According to the latest development, the cast has reached Hyderabad for the promotions.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Hyderabad

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi were spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport. Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya was also spotted with her. The actress was seen wearing an all-black outfit.

The Cholas arrived in style. Trisha was seen in a red co-ord set. The top has drawstrings making it look like a kaftan and the bottom has patterns in red. Jayaram Ravi sported all casuals- a black pant and olive green tee shirt and jacket. Karthi kept it simple in white; a white and black jacket with a white tee shirt underneath and black trousers. Vikram turned heads in beige loose-fitted pants and a red and yellow abstract printed shirt. It has small animal prints all over. He also sported shades in the same colour.

Take a look at the Cholas here:

On Friday, the team was in Kerala for the promotions and the makers shared the photos on social media.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

As in PS 1, the star-studded cast will return in PS 2 as well. There will be no change in the cast, as the sequel will continue from where it left in the first part. The Mani Ratnam directorial features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani.

