Aishwarya Rajesh cannot contain her excitement as her brother participates in Bigg Boss Tamil 6
Aishwarya Rajesh has penned an emotional note on Instagram for her brother as he is about to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil 6, hosted by Kamal Haasan.
The sixth season of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil will be premiering today. The show will be hosted by none other than, Kamal Haasan. With just a few hours left for the grand premiere, actress Aishwarya Rajesh took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note on her brother Manikanta being part of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.
She dropped some memorable pictures with her sibling and captioned the post, "Very very happy at the same time very very emotional my brother @iam_manikanta_rajesh is now in @bigbosstamilofficial06 Bujjy tats how i call him he is my brother friend my father figure ll definitely miss him few days but i only wish him good luck and wish him to be successful thro @bigbosstamilofficial06 thank u @vijaytelevision for this opportunity and Pls do support my brother bujjy."
Check out the post below:
Meanwhile, other contestants who are expected to be locked inside the house this year are Shivin Ganesan, Sreenidhi Sudarshan, Myna Nandhini, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Sheriina, Maheswari Chanakyan, Robert Master, Mukesh Ravi, GP Muthu, Darsha Gupta, Aayesha, among others. The latest season is also expected to have a few contestants from the general public. Although, the final list of contestants will be revealed this evening on 9th September once the show premiers. The earlier released previews of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 like the promos and teaser have been highly appreciated by the fans.
On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aishwarya Rajesh has come on board Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam alongside. A source close to the development revealed, “Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh have joined Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam. There will be a total of three heroines in the movie. Meanwhile, the team is set to launch the film with a puja ceremony on October 10th along with a teaser poster."
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Rajesh onboard for Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam