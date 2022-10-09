Aishwarya Rajesh cannot contain her excitement as her brother participates in Bigg Boss Tamil 6

The sixth season of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil will be premiering today. The show will be hosted by none other than, Kamal Haasan. With just a few hours left for the grand premiere, actress Aishwarya Rajesh took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note on her brother Manikanta being part of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

She dropped some memorable pictures with her sibling and captioned the post, "Very very happy at the same time very very emotional my brother @iam_manikanta_rajesh is now in @bigbosstamilofficial06 Bujjy tats how i call him he is my brother friend my father figure ll definitely miss him few days but i only wish him good luck and wish him to be successful thro @bigbosstamilofficial06 thank u @vijaytelevision for this opportunity and Pls do support my brother bujjy."