Aishwarya Rajesh clarifies after statement on Rashmika Mandanna played role Srivalli causes backlash

Aishwarya Rajesh recently in an interview stated that she would have played Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa. This statement went viral and soon caught controversy as it angered the actress' fans. Now, the Farhana actress clarified her statement about Rashmika and said her words were misconstrued.

After facing backlash on social media for her words about Rashmika Mandanna, Aishwarya Rajesh shared a statement to clarify. She said that she has profound love and admiration for Rashmika and her work. She wrote, “Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview on the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me.”

She added, “However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film.”

Aishwarya Rajesh then clarified that she has immense love and respect for Rashmika and her work. and wrote, “I wish to clear the confusion that seems to have ensued and clarify very clearly that I have nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika's work in the film and that I have immense respect for all my fellow actors and actresses.”

Professional front

Apart from this controversy, Aishwarya Rajesh is also in the headlines for the controversy regarding her recently released film Farhana. Several Muslim organisation claimed that it showed the Muslim community in a bad light. A few also said the film is 'anti-Muslim'.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her iconic character Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. She also teamed up with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. The actress also announced the female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan.

