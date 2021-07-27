Aishwarya Rajesh REACTS to hike in her remuneration and entering Tollywood industry late

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh has carved a niche for herself in the Tamil film industry with films like Vada Chennai, Kanaa among others. She was born in a Telugu-speaking family in Chennai and despite that, Aishwarya took long time to enter the Tollywood film industry. The actress in a recent interaction with media opened up on why she entered the Tollywood industry late. Aishwarya Rajesh stated that she was waiting for a good opportunity in this glamour-driven industry. She also added how the Telugu industry is churning out more realistic films now.

The stunner was also asked about the rumours of her increasing the remuneration. To which she replied, "I get only what I deserve," and further added saying that not money but good content films matter to her. “When I was 23, I acted as a mother of two kids in Kaaka Muttai, and at 27, I played a schoolgirl in Kanaa. Both were big hits. So, the script is above all. From being branded as ‘no heroine material’, today when filmmakers write scripts for me and when I see my face singly on promo posters, it gives a real high," said Aishwarya.

Aishwarya will soon be seen alongside Nani in their upcoming film, Tuck Jagadish. Revealing about her role and going no makeup on-screen for the same, Aishwarya shared, " I am essaying the role of a girl belonging to a small town. Before starting the shoot, the director Shiva was very clear that I should appear without any makeup."

