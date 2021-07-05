Aishwarya Rajesh’s Thittam Irandu: Vignesh Karthik directorial to head straight to OTT?

Though the impact of the coronavirus is diminishing day by day, it is doubtful whether people will come to the theatres even if they are open.

Aishwarya Rajesh is known to choose stories that give prominence to the heroines. Even while pairing with the leading heroes, she is known to act in stories that emphasise on the heroine and revolve around her. One of her upcoming films is Thittam Irandu, directed by Vignesh Karthik. Filming for the movie, which is said to be a crime thriller, was completed before the lockdown. Currently, the film is ready for release.

It has been reported that talks are underway to release the film on OTT. Though the impact of the coronavirus is diminishing day by day, it is doubtful whether people will come to the theatres even if they are open. While Aishwarya was last seen in Ka Pae Ranasingam, her other upcoming films include Bhoomika, Republic, Tuck Jagadish, untitled Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Driver Jamuna, Mohandas, Untitled Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen and the long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram. Kana was among the substantial roles that Aishwarya had played. She was seen as an aspiring cricketer in the film.

It is said that the actress plays a serious role in the horror-thriller Bhoomika. The film revolves around how nature takes revenge against people and is bankrolled by Passion Studios and Stone Bench Films. Rathindran R Prasad has directed the film. Roberto Zazzara has cranked the camera, Prithvi Chandrasekhar is in charge of the music and Anand Geraldin takes care of editing. The film is said to directly release on Netflix.

Credits :The Hindu Tamil

