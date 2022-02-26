Aishwarya Rajesh & Sivakarthikeyan's Kanaa becomes the second Tamil film to release in China

Tamil film Kanaa starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Sivakarthikeyan in the lead roles is all set for a grand release in China. The film, which was released theatrically on 21 December 2018, will release across China on March 18, 2022. Kanaa becomes the second Tamil film after 2 Point 0 to release in China.

Sivakarthikeyan, who has also made his debut as a producer with Kanaa, took to Twitter and announced the big news as he wrote, "Super happy to share that our @SKProdOffl 's debut film #Kanaa is now all set to release in China on March 18, 2022. A proud moment for our entire #Kanaa team."

This film is very special for Sivakarthikeyan as he not just produced but also sang with his daughter. The album features five songs, out of which the song 'Vaayadi Petha Pulla' is sung by Sivakarthikeyan and his daughter Aaradhana.

Written and directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, the film has music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan, and produced by Sivakarthikeyan with his newly established Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner. It was remade in Telugu as Kousalya Krishnamurthy, with Aishwarya and Sivakarthikeyan reprising their roles. The film also stars Darshan, Ilavarasu, Ramadoss, Rama and Anthony Bharadwaj in supporting roles.

Kanaa revolves around Sathyaraj, a farmer, and his daughter Aishwarya Rajesh, who aspires to become a cricketer. The rest of the film is about the challenges faced by Aishwarya to make her entry into the national team.

Also Read: Samantha drops a cute pic as she pens a heartfelt note on marking 12 years in the film industry