Aishwarya Rajesh, Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar donate their contributions for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Sivakumar and his family met the Chief Minister in person and handed over their contribution to help Tamil Nadu combat the pandemic situation.

Many Kollywood personalities have been donating money to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund to help the government combat the pandemic during its second wave. Stars including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Jayam Ravi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sivakarthikeyan, Shankar, Vetri Maaran, Chiyaan Vikram and AR Murugadoss have donated generously as their contribution. The latest contribution comes from Aishwarya Rajesh. Reportedly, she made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Apart from this, she has also donated Rs 1 lakh for FSSAI union too to help the media professionals combat the lockdown. Prior to this, Suriya, Sivakumar and Karthi had met the Chief Minister MK Stalin in person and donated their contributions to help Tamil Nadu fight the pandemic situation. Superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at his office in Chennai and made a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as India battles the second wave of Coronavirus.

Last week, Rajinikath’s daughter Soundarya, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited CM Stalin at his office in Chennai and handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to him. Actor Ajith made a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund. On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh will be next seen in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film The Great Indian Kitchen. On the other hand, Suriya has a line up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in the yet to be titled film directed by Pandiraj. Karthi has a magnum opus in his kitty titled Ponniyin Selvan.

