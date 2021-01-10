Aishwarya Rajesh surprises her fans on her birthday with a big announcement; Details Inside

On her 31st birthday, Aishwarya Rajesh decided to treat her fans with a surprise as she made an announcement about her upcoming film.

Aishwarya Rajesh celebrates her 31st birthday today, and fans are showering her with best wishes on social media. On this special day, the actress also decided to treat her fans with a surprise as she made an announcement about her upcoming film. The stunner took to social media and revealed the title of her next film being directed byÂ P Kinslin and produced by SP Chowthari of 18 Reels. Titled Driver Jamuna, the film is a crime thriller set in the backdrop of Chennai. Sharing the news with her fans, Aishwarya Rajesh wrote, "On this spl day announcing .....My next film titled as #DriverJamuna, Directed by #Vathikuchi fame @kinslin."Â

In the film, the actress will be seen playing the role of a cabbie, who faces an unusual day at work. Speaking to DT Next, the director revealed, "However, the story would still be relevant to any metro city. It is about how a cab driver faces an unusual day at work and how she gets out of the situation. It has a lot of emotions attached to it." Meanwhile, fans and close friends from the Tamil film industry are sending lots of love and best wishes to the actress on her birthday.Â

Check out her latest tweet below:Â

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has a couple of films in the kitty, including Boomika. The film is a horror-drama produced by Karthik Subbaraj's production house and directed by Rathindran R Prasad. The first look of the film was released a few months ago and it received a lot of attention.Â

Also Read: Aishwarya Rajessh's Boomika: Tamannaah Bhatia shares first look of the actress and it is intriguingÂ

The actress will also be seen in Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the shooting of the film went on floors recently.Â

Here's wishing the gorgeous, a very Happy Birthday!Â

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×